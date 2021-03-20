Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 87,100 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $23.35 and a one year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

