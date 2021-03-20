renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $59,324.14

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $59,324.14 or 0.99760300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $776.68 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.76 or 0.00457000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00140713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00060649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00662252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00074794 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,092 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

