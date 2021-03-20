Render Token (RNDR) Trading 75.5% Higher This Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $108.23 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001279 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded 75.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 509,031,452 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,113,318 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.