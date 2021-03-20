renDOGE Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. renDOGE has a market cap of $180,758.40 and $21,735.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $266.26 or 0.00456529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00064752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.19 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.39 or 0.00698500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

