Rentberry Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $563,745.76 and $4,703.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

