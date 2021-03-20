REPO Price Reaches $0.14 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One REPO token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $166,522.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00140725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00660181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

