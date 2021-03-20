REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.80 Million

Analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post $624.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $631.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $618.20 million. REV Group posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on REVG. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 5,500 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in REV Group in the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REVG opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.67. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

