Revain (REV) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Revain token can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $5.72 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.17 or 0.00640546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00033487 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Revain is revain.org

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

