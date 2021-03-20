Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Gouverneur Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.16 $3.85 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.44 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 15.53% 7.65% 0.78% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and commercial real estate, commercial installment, and equipment loans, as well as lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

