REVV (REVV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.18 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One REVV token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000683 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $108.65 million and approximately $10.18 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REVV has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REVV alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00460850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00142107 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00058396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00697648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REVV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REVV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.