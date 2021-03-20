REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Tops $113.12 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. REVV has a market cap of $113.12 million and $10.52 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REVV has traded 69.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.65 or 0.00456203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00142641 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00061122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.46 or 0.00657408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00075560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

