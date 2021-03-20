Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 443.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Rexnord worth $15,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 296,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 299,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Rexnord by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Rexnord by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

RXN stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $51.54.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

