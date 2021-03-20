Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,156 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

