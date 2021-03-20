Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Innospec worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,025,000 after buying an additional 235,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,733,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. CL King upped their price objective on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $104.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

