Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $210,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

