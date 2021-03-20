Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.35 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Gentherm worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $77.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.72. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $38,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Insiders have sold 54,304 shares of company stock worth $3,977,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

