Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,571 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter worth $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ FMBI opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

