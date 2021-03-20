Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of RBC Bearings worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $195.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

