RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of RingCentral worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after purchasing an additional 93,899 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RingCentral by 19.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after buying an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock opened at $317.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.90. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.15 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.74 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.84, for a total value of $2,297,394.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,661 shares in the company, valued at $76,340,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Truist increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.17.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.