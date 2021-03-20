Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.38 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.59 or 0.00453551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00140937 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.39 or 0.00675223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

