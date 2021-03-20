Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $62.23 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

