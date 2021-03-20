Rivetz Market Cap Hits $1.34 Million (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Rivetz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $346.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00051258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00641596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00068893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz (RVT) is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

Rivetz Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

