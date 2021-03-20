Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $156.34 million and $3.65 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for $15.21 or 0.00026426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.00643056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00024765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

