Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Position Raised by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up about 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Rogers Communications worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after buying an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,312,000 after buying an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

