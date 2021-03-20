Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

