ROOBEE One Day Trading Volume Hits $852,488.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $852,488.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00307247 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,455,196 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.