Rope Hits Market Cap of $2.06 Million ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rope token can now be purchased for $73.68 or 0.00125379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rope has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $17,967.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00686017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

