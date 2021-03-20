Rotten 24-Hour Volume Tops $21,493.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Rotten has a total market cap of $806,943.50 and approximately $21,493.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Rotten token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

About Rotten

ROT is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 65,497,854 tokens. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

