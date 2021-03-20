Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Ruff has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $2.00 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.07 or 0.00650286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00069594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024716 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00034076 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.