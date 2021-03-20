Ruler Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $292.50 or 0.00499974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $744,044.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.68 or 0.00454122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00064573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00141358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00671751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00074183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

