Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,178 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.48% of Sabre worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Sabre by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SABR. Morgan Stanley cut Sabre from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.