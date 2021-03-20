SAFE DEAL (SFD) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $1.52 million and $219,436.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $3.89 or 0.00006643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00454132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00064729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00141265 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.22 or 0.00672496 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00074289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 416,976 coins and its circulating supply is 389,834 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

