Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 125.8% Higher Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $33.82 million and $3.57 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 125.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $851.81 or 0.01453098 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.