Safe Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.06 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Safe has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $52,179.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 389.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

