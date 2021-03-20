SafeCapital (SCAP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $139.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $49,836.36 and approximately $139.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Cashhand (CHND) traded 191,386.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003060 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.