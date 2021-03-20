Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.10 Million

Analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $43.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.60 million and the highest is $43.49 million. Safehold reported sales of $40.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $188.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $193.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $242.05 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $258.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safehold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 26.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 128,523 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Safehold by 48.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Safehold by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $84.99.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

