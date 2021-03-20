SafeInsure (SINS) Price Up 17.7% Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 38.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $395,057.72 and approximately $134.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 32,956.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002850 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,476,199 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.