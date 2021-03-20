Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th.

Safran stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Safran has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

