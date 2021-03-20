Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $17,360,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after buying an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

