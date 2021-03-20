SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.38. SAP reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

NYSE SAP traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.17. 789,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,787. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.97. SAP has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in SAP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 7,593,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

