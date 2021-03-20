Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

SHLAF stock opened at $290.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.97. Schindler has a 1 year low of $201.35 and a 1 year high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

