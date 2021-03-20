Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 29,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 337,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,250 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,527,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,170,000 after purchasing an additional 707,858 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $3,917,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

