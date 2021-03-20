Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.