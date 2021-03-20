Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCHN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.09.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

