Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,175 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $127.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $137.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

