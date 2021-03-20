Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $27,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,445,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,603,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.84 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

