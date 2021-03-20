ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Hits $7.38 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $7.38 million and approximately $53,365.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,334,629 coins and its circulating supply is 33,651,018 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

