SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCYX. Maxim Group increased their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.36 on Friday. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 319,000 shares of SCYNEXIS stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $2,628,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 36.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

