Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 285.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,622 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 0.5% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned about 0.10% of SEA worth $67,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 258,911 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $51,535,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,390 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,836,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SE traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.12.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

