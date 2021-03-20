SEEN Price Hits $16.62 on Major Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One SEEN token can now be bought for approximately $16.62 or 0.00028001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $102,050.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00457473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00140525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00060194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00659252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com

